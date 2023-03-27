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Help Me Through This Season

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Hubbard

Help Me Through This Season

I haven't been employed since February when my daddy got sick. He was in and out of the hospital until April 9 when he left us.


While I was caring for him, I was also in the middle of moving and looking after my best friend Bo. My 13-year-old pit/boxer mix had become unable to walk. We'd just moved into our duplex so he could have a yard, but the day we got there, he became paralyzed from the waist down. I took care of him for four days, but the vet said there was nothing else they could do. With a heavy heart, I made the appointment to let my baby go.


Soon after that, I got pneumonia and was sick for three weeks. When I finally got better, my mental health declined. I fought hard and got a little better, but then my roommate made some decisions that left her with no money for her part of the rent. I started packing my things. My landlord is giving me until the 31st, and I don't know where I'm going. Then last Monday, my car got repoed. Since my daddy just passed, everything is frozen in probate . I have prayed , cried, asked different people for help, worked with my attorney to come up with a solution for transportation so I can work. Everything we thought of ended up at a dead in. It’s not like me to put all these details for the public but I really need help. Im scared and Im grieving and I just have no options.


I'm asking for help with immediate expenses, rent, moving costs, and getting back on my feet during this season. Your support would mean so much to me right now.

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