Help Me Through Homelessness and Heat

I'm homeless and a cancer survivor stage 3 invasive ductile carcinoma breast cancer. The heat is really getting to me being outside. Ive already had a heat stroke while trying to fly a sign at the light. While trying to just survive the daty to day i had to deal with The city bulldozing my camp and told me to take what I could carry, I lost everything. My bed my tent the fan most of my clothes my bike and so much more





Right now I need help with daily living needs. I'm also looking to get a tent and possibly a generator so I have some shelter and relief from the heat.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work through this.