Help Me Through Grief and Neck Recovery

My name is Jonathon, and I'm facing one of the hardest seasons of my life.





Recently, my beloved grandmother passed away. She was the one who cared for me, encouraged me, and stood by my side through everything. Losing her has left a huge hole in my heart, and I am now grieving without the person who supported me the most.





For about a year, I have been struggling with a severe neck condition that has left me unable to move my neck normally. Because of this, I have been unable to work or drive, and even everyday activities have become extremely difficult. I have been seeking treatment, but the cost is more than I can afford.





I also have cats that depend on me for food and care. It has become increasingly difficult to provide for them while I am unable to work, and I want to make sure they are safe and cared for.





I'm raising funds to help cover my neck adjustments and related medical expenses. Your support would mean so much during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.