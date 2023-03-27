Help Me Through Dialysis and Transplant

I'm a single mother with stage five kidney disease, and I've been on dialysis while waiting for a kidney transplant. For seven years, I've been battling this disease, and it's taken a real toll. I've missed work, fallen behind on bills, and I'm doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children's heads and mine.





Right now, I need help covering medical expenses, traveling costs for treatment, and daily living expenses. Every bit of support means so much to me and my children during this time.





Thank you for standing with us.