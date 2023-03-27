Help Me Through After Mom's Passing

My mom passed away on Thursday, August 27th in Houston. I was able to be there with her before she transitioned. I traveled from North Carolina to be with her, and I cleared my bank account to help cover the costs of making sure she was put away nicely. My uncle, sister, and I all have families of our own, and we did what we could to honor her.





I'm now facing a financial strain from what I spent during this time. I need help to recover and make it through until the end of the month. Your support would mean so much to me as I navigate this loss and get back on solid ground.





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.