Help Me Teach Kids in Sri Lanka*





> My name is uha palitha, and I am from Sri Lanka.





> I have started a small free class to teach underprivileged children in my village who cannot afford tuition. Many of these kids are very talented but they lack books, stationery, and a proper place to learn.





> My goal is to provide them with free education, books, school supplies, and a safe learning environment. With your support, I can buy whiteboards, books, pencils, and also provide a small meal for them during class.





> Every dollar you donate will go directly to the children's education and will make a huge difference in their future. Please help me give these children the education they deserve.

Thank you and God bless you!







