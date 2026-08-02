Help Me Take the Next Steps

Hi everyone,

As most of you know, I'll be starting school soon to pursue a career in dentistry. I currently work as a CNA, and for the past few weeks I've been picking up as many shifts as possible to afford my first tuition payments.

While I'm grateful to be able to work, once school starts I won't be able to take on as many hours because I need to focus on my classes.

My goal is set at $300, not because that's the full cost of tuition, but because every little bit helps. Tuition is much more than that, but I wanted to set a goal that reflects a small piece of the journey.

Even if this fundraiser helps cover books, supplies, fees, or part of a tuition payment, it would mean so much to me and take a little stress off my shoulders.

If you're able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If not, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Every bit of support gets me one step closer to my dream of becoming a dentist and helping others.

"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans." – Proverbs 16:3











