Help me take the final step toward my first home

(Note for international donors: Due to platform settings for Argentina, the goal is displayed in ARS. The target of 70,000,000 ARS represents my ultimate goal of $50,000 USD to purchase a home).





Hi everyone! Today, I’m taking a leap of faith and sharing a dream I’ve been working toward for a long time: owning my very first home.





I live in Argentina, where the economic situation is extremely difficult. Salaries are very low, inflation and prices keep rising, and saving money feels almost impossible. Right now, I work as an online evaluator for Welocalize, earning around $30 USD a week. While I am grateful to have a job, this income barely covers basic living expenses and leaves no room to save for something as major as a house.





In my country, local bank loans and mortgages are virtually non-existent or completely unaffordable. However, $50,000 USD (approx. 70,000,000 ARS) is enough to buy a modest, safe apartment or build a small home from the ground up, providing the stability and peace of mind I desperately need.





I know $50,000 is a big goal, but I truly believe in the power of community, solidarity, and kindness. Every single contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to having a place of my own and a secure future.





If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or network means the absolute world to me!

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for reading, supporting, and being part of this journey! 🙏✨







