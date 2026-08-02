help me surprise my mom with her drown husky

Help Me Bring My Mom Her Dream Husky After a Heartbreaking Loss

On August 3, my mother experienced something no pet owner should ever have to go through.

Her beloved dog, Lovely, was hit by a car in front of a senior living building in what was a heartbreaking hit-and-run accident. Someone hit her dog and left the scene, leaving my mother to deal with the pain and shock of what happened.

Lovely wasn’t “just a dog.” Lovely was family.

For 10 years, my mother had a Shih Tzu who was by her side through so many moments of her life. Ten years of love, companionship, memories, and having someone waiting for her when she came home. Losing a pet after that many years leaves an emptiness that is difficult to explain unless you’ve experienced it yourself.

Now, with my mother’s birthday coming up, I want to do something special for her.

For a long time, my mother has always wanted a Husky. She has talked about having one and how much she would love to have that kind of companion in her life. After everything she has been through, I would love nothing more than to surprise her with the Husky she has always dreamed about.

The Husky I am hoping to bring home for her is named Lovely.

The name means so much because of what my mother has just gone through. I know no new dog could ever replace the Shih Tzu she had for 10 years. I don’t want to replace that love or those memories. Instead, I want to help give her a new beginning and another opportunity to experience the love and companionship that having a dog can bring.

This fundraiser has a goal of $7,500.

The money will help cover the cost of bringing Lovely home from Alaska, including the puppy and the travel expenses involved in getting her safely to my mother.

I know $7,500 may seem like a lot, and I completely understand that everyone has their own responsibilities and expenses. That’s why I am asking for help from anyone who is willing to contribute, whether that means donating, sharing this fundraiser, or simply keeping my mother and our family in your thoughts.

Every dollar will help.

Even a small donation can bring us one step closer to making this birthday surprise happen.

Why This Means So Much

My mother has spent 10 years loving and caring for her Shih Tzu. That dog wasn’t simply a pet in the house. She was part of our family and part of my mother’s everyday life.

Then, on August 3, everything changed.

A hit-and-run accident took Lovely away, and there was no chance for my mother to prepare herself for that kind of loss. It happened suddenly and tragically.

I can’t take away what happened.

I can’t give my mother back the 10 years of memories she shared with her Shih Tzu.

But I can try to give her something to look forward to.

That’s what this fundraiser is about.

I want her birthday to be about more than the sadness of what she lost. I want her to have a reason to smile again. I want to see the look on her face when she realizes that the Husky she’s always wanted is finally coming home.

I can already imagine her reaction.

I can imagine her meeting Lovely for the first time, holding her, talking to her, and realizing that she has a new companion to love.

That moment would mean everything to me.

Bringing Lovely Home From Alaska

Lovely is currently in Alaska, which is why a major part of our fundraising goal is for travel.

Getting a puppy safely from Alaska to my mother’s home requires planning and expenses beyond simply purchasing the puppy. We have to consider transportation, travel, arrangements for the puppy, and the other costs involved in making sure Lovely gets here safely.

Our goal is $7,500 to help cover the puppy and the travel expenses.

I want to make sure that everything is done responsibly and that Lovely’s journey home is safe.

This isn’t about buying my mother a random gift.

It’s about giving her something she has wanted for a long time and hopefully helping her heal after losing a companion who was with her for 10 years.

Please Help Us Make This Birthday Special

My mother’s birthday is coming up, and I would love for this to be a surprise.

I don’t want to simply hand her a present.

I want to give her a memory.

I want her to remember this birthday as the birthday when her family came together and helped bring her dream dog home.

If you can donate, thank you.

If you can’t donate, please share this fundraiser. Sharing it could help us reach someone who can contribute and become part of this story.

If you can give $10, that helps.

If you can give $25, that helps.

If you can give $50, that helps.

If you can give more, we will be incredibly grateful.

And if all you can do is share this page, that means something too.

Every share puts us one step closer to our goal.

Our Goal: $7,500

Our fundraising goal is $7,500 for:

The Husky puppy, Lovely Transportation and travel from Alaska Safe travel arrangements for Lovely Other necessary travel-related expenses involved in bringing her home

We will be grateful for every person who becomes part of this journey.

I know that no dog can replace another dog.

Lovely will never erase the memories my mother has of the Shih Tzu she loved for 10 years. Those memories will always belong to her.

But sometimes, after heartbreak, a new friendship can bring a little light back into someone’s life.

That’s what I hope Lovely can do.

From One Lovely to Another

There is something special about the name Lovely.

My mother lost a dog she loved for 10 years, and now I’m hoping to bring another Lovely into her life.

Not as a replacement.

As a new chapter.

A new companion.

A new reason to smile.

A new little family member.

And hopefully, a beautiful birthday surprise that my mother will never forget.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you to everyone who donates.

Thank you to everyone who shares.

Thank you to everyone who sends love and encouragement.

And most of all, thank you to everyone who helps us bring Lovely home.

Our goal is $7,500.

Help us bring Lovely home from Alaska and give my mother the birthday surprise of a lifetime. 🐺❤️

Every donation. Every share. Every prayer. Every kind word. It all matters.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

🐾❤️ Bring Lovely Home ❤️🐾