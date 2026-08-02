Help Me Support My LD Girlfriend's College

Hi there,





I'm a 20-year-old college student here in Pennsylvania, and my girlfriend is studying in Michigan. Being long distance is hard, we don't get to see each other often, and I hate that I can't be there for her the way I want to be. I love her so much and want to give her everything I can, but I'm stretched thin trying to manage my own costs.





I'm raising money to help with her college tuition. Any support means the world to both of us, and I'm so grateful for whatever you're able to give. Thank you, and God bless you.