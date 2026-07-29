Help Me Support My Daughters After Hit and Run

I was in a hit and run accident and fractured my knee, which has kept me from working. I'm a single mom raising my two young daughters on my own since their dad passed away in April. Right now I'm struggling to cover rent and bills while I recover and can't work.





I have no family support to lean on, and every bit helps. I'm grateful for anything, small or large, that can help us get through this time. Thank you for standing with my daughters and me.