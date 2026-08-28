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Help Me Study Biotechnology in South Korea

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOrere Eloho Glory

Help Me Study Biotechnology in South Korea

My name is Orere Eloho Glory, a Nigerian Microbiology graduate with a dream that goes beyond simply earning a degree. I want to use science to create opportunities, solve problems, and contribute to a better future.

My academic journey has taught me that education can completely change the direction of a person's life. I studied Science Laboratory Technology for my National Diploma and later continued my education in Microbiology, graduating with my Higher National Diploma. Through my studies, I developed a deep interest in microorganisms, laboratory science, biotechnology, and the potential of molecular biology to improve lives.

Today, I am taking a bigger step toward that dream pursuing further education in Biotechnology and Molecular Biology in South Korea.


South Korea is known for its strong advancement in science, biotechnology, research, and technology. Studying in such an environment would give me the opportunity to gain knowledge, develop practical skills, and expose myself to modern scientific research that I can eventually use to make a difference.But achieving this dream comes with significant financial challenges.


I am therefore reaching out to people who believe that education can change lives. I am raising funds to help cover my tuition, accommodation, travel, visa and educational expenses.This campaign is not simply about helping me travel to another country. It is about investing in my education, my future, and the impact I hope to make with the knowledge I gain.


I know that asking strangers for support is not easy. I also know that everyone has their own responsibilities and challenges. That is why I am grateful for every form of support whether it is a donation, sharing my campaign, or simply encouraging me. A small contribution from many people can become something life-changing.


If you are able to support me, please know that your contribution will be helping me move one step closer to becoming the scientist I aspire to be. I may not have all the resources I need today, but I have determination, a strong desire to learn, and a dream that I refuse to give up on.


If you cannot donate, please share my story. Your share could reach someone who can make a difference.Thank you for believing in my dream, supporting my journey, and giving me the opportunity to build a future through education.Every contribution brings me closer. Every share opens another door. And every person who believes in me becomes part of this journey.

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