Help Me Study and Meet Daily Needs

Hello, I'm John Flores from the Philippines. I'm independent and don't have parents to support me. I want to study, but I'm struggling to cover both my education costs and my daily food needs. Right now, I'm working to make ends meet, and it's hard to focus on my studies when I'm worried about basic necessities. Your support would mean so much to me and would help me pursue my education while taking care of myself. Thank you for standing with me. God bless you all.