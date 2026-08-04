🌍 Help me study abroad in Kenya! 🐘🦒🦁☀️





I have the incredible opportunity to study abroad in Africa this intersession through Texas Tech University, and I’m raising money to help make this experience possible.





As a Natural Resources student, getting to experience conservation, wildlife, ecosystems, and natural resource management firsthand in Africa would be an opportunity I simply can’t recreate in a classroom. I want to learn from a different part of the world, see conservation efforts firsthand, and bring those experiences back with me as I continue pursuing a career in natural resources and conservation.





Studying abroad is something I’ve always wanted to do, but the cost of the program, flights, and other expenses makes it a big financial commitment. I’m working to raise as much as I can on my own, but any amount you’re willing to contribute would help me get closer to making this dream a reality.





Whether you can donate $5, $20, $50, or simply share my fundraiser, every bit of support means so much to me. ❤️





Thank you for believing in me, supporting my education, and helping me experience a part of the world that could have such a meaningful impact on my future.