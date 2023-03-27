Help Me Study Abroad

My name is Fady, and I've been given the opportunity to pursue my studies outside Egypt. This is an important step toward building a better future and achieving my career goals.





Unfortunately, the costs of tuition, travel, accommodation, and other expenses are more than I can afford on my own. I'm reaching out to ask for your support to help make this dream possible.





Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and bring me one step closer to achieving this goal. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be a great help.





Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Thank you for believing in my future.