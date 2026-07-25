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Help Me Stay on the Road for Ministry

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byLuke Bolton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Luke Bolton

Help Me Stay on the Road for Ministry

For the past several years, God has given me the incredible privilege of serving as a missionary with EnterMission. Every week, I have the opportunity to invest in young adults as they grow in their faith, discover God's calling for their lives, and learn what it means to follow Jesus wholeheartedly. Whether I'm meeting with students, serving churches, mentoring young leaders, or traveling for ministry, I count it a joy to serve wherever God opens the door.

For the past 8 years, I've faithfully driven the same 2007 Honda Accord. That little car has been incredibly dependable, carrying me over 215,000 miles as I've traveled to churches, met with students, served in ministry, and followed God's call.

Recently, however, the engine suffered a blown head gasket. Repairing it would cost more than the car is worth, leaving me without reliable transportation.

Normally, replacing a vehicle would simply mean taking out a loan. But because I raise 100% of my financial support as a full-time missionary, taking on a car payment would create a significant financial burden. My desire is to remain focused on ministry without adding debt that would limit my ability to serve.

Why This Matters

I serve on the EnterMission Team, a ministry dedicated to raising up the next generation of Christian leaders.

EnterMission exists to help young adults discover their identity in Christ while equipping them through intentional discipleship, leadership development, hands-on ministry, and global missions. It's a privilege to walk alongside students as they grow in their faith and prepare for lives of Kingdom impact.

Like many missionaries, every dollar of my salary and ministry expenses comes from faithful supporters who believe in what God is doing through my life and ministry. Their generosity allows me to invest in others every day.

Why I'm Asking for Help

Transportation isn't a luxury for my ministry, it's one of the primary tools I use every week. Whether I'm meeting with students, serving churches, attending ministry events, or traveling with EnterMission, a dependable vehicle allows me to be where God has called me to serve.

My goal is to raise $15,000, which will allow me to purchase a safe, dependable vehicle that I hope will serve faithfully for many years to come.

I believe in being a good steward of what God provides. That's why I've driven the same Honda Accord for the past eight years and cared for it until it reached more than 215,000 miles. This isn't about upgrading to something newer or nicer, it's simply about replacing a vehicle that has faithfully reached the end of its life.

How You Can Help

If God leads you to partner with me in this need, I would be incredibly grateful. Whether your gift is $25, $100, $500, or any amount, every contribution brings me one step closer to having reliable transportation so I can continue investing in the lives of others through EnterMission.

If the campaign exceeds its goal, or if I'm able to purchase a dependable vehicle for less than $15,000, any remaining funds will go directly toward my ongoing missionary support through EnterMission, allowing me to continue serving without interruption.

If you're unable to give financially, I would be grateful if you would pray for me and share this campaign with others. Your prayers, encouragement, and partnership mean more than you know.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to invest not just in a vehicle, but in the ministry God has called me to. Your generosity helps remove a practical obstacle so I can continue focusing on sharing the hope of Jesus and investing in the next generation of Christian leaders.

"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" — Romans 10:15

In Christ,

Luke Bolton

EnterMission Missionary


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