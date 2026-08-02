Help Me Stay in School

I'm raising funds to help me continue my education and cover my basic living expenses.





Lately, financial struggles have made it difficult to keep up with tuition, school fees, transportation, learning materials, and everyday necessities. I'm doing everything I can to keep moving forward, but I can't do it alone anymore.





I'm not asking for a perfect life, just the chance to continue my education and build a better future. Your support would mean so much to me.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in me.