Help Me Stay in Nursing School

I'm a 300-level nursing student, and I'm facing a difficult situation. I had to borrow money to pay my last tuition fees and I'm still paying back that debt. Now my new session is starting soon, and I don't have the funds to cover the school fees. I'm worried about having to drop out, and I've already been through so much. Nursing school is important to me, and I don't want to lose this opportunity. I'm reaching out for help to keep me in school so I can continue my studies and complete my degree. Your support would mean so much to me during this time.