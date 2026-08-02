Help Me Stay in Nursing School

School starts in two weeks, and the last couple of months have been really tough. My car broke down the day before the Fourth of July, and I've been without it for over a month now. I'm still working, but it's not enough to cover what I need before classes begin.





I'm raising $9,000 to pay for my summer class and to get a car so I can get to school and work. Without this help, I'll have to drop out, and I don't want that. I'm going for nursing school, and I'm committed to making it happen.





Your support would mean everything to me right now. Thank you for standing with me.