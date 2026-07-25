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Help Me Stay in My Daughter's Life

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Thunberg

Help Me Stay in My Daughter's Life



I did everything right. I go to church, I pray everyday, I pay my taxes, I try my best to help my community. There are moments in life when everything seems to fall apart at once. This is one of those moments for me.


I'm a father, and right now I'm fighting the hardest battle of my life—the fight to remain an active part of my daughter's life.


When I first started my relationship with my daughter Rebecca's mother, I believed we were building a future together. Over time, our relationship changed in ways I never expected, and after we separated, our daughter began living primarily with her. Since then, maintaining my relationship with my child has become increasingly difficult.


Then life dealt another devastating blow.


I was laid off from my construction job through no fault of my own. Overnight, my steady income disappeared. My unemployment benefits also dried up. Despite applying for jobs every day and doing everything I can to get back to work, I've fallen behind on my child support because I simply don't have the income I once did.


Now I'm facing the possibility of not only losing precious time with Rebecca but losing her completely because I can't keep up financially while unemployed.


No father wants to choose between paying bills, keeping a roof over his head, and trying to stay in his child's life. I don't want sympathy—I want the opportunity to get back on my feet so I can continue being the father my daughter deserves. I don't care losing my apartment due to unpaid rent if means still being in my Rebecca's life.


As if that wasn't enough, my family is going through its own struggles. My mother is battling a Parkinson disease, and My father is no longer in my life. If he were here today he would see me as a disappointment because of where my life is today. Carrying that weight while trying to rebuild has been incredibly difficult, but I refuse to give up.


I'm determined to find work again, catch up on my obligations, and prove that this setback will not define the rest of my life.


I'm asking for your help so I can:

  1. Catch up on overdue child support.
  2. Cover legal expenses to protect my parental rights.
  3. Pay essential living expenses while I search for stable employment.
  4. Stay present in my daughter's life during one of the most difficult periods I've ever faced.


Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to rebuilding my life and protecting the bond I have with Rebecca.


If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping my family in your prayers. Your support gives me hope that brighter days are still ahead.


Thank you for believing that every child deserves a father who refuses to stop fighting for them.


With sincere gratitude,


William Thunberg

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