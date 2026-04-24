Help Me Stay Housed While I Heal

I'm a 55-year-old veteran widow, and I've been homeless for just over a month. I'm on a housing waiting list, but I don't qualify for the assistance programs that might otherwise help me through this time.





Since becoming homeless, I've developed serious health problems. Right now, all I want is to be able to do what's medically necessary to stay healthy. I'm still looking for work within what I'm able to do, but the most urgent need is a safe place to stay while my housing application is being processed.





A room costs $420 a week.





I don't have anywhere else to turn. I'm asking for whatever help you can offer, and I'm grateful for your prayers and support during this time.