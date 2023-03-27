HELP ME STAY ALIVE: SUPPORT MY DIALYSIS JOURNEY

My name is Victor Ikokwu Chizaram, and I am reaching out with a heart full of hope, even in one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

I am currently living with kidney disease and require regular dialysis to stay alive. Dialysis has become more than a medical treatment for me—it is what gives my body a chance to keep going when my kidneys can no longer do their work adequately.

The journey has not been easy.

There are days when the physical pain and weakness are overwhelming. There are also days when the financial burden feels just as heavy as the illness itself. Dialysis is expensive, and the cost of repeated treatments, medications, investigations, transportation, and other medical needs has become increasingly difficult for me and my family to carry.

At some point, I had to stop some of my dialysis treatments because I could no longer afford them. It was frightening. When you are dependent on a treatment that keeps you alive, being unable to pay for it is a reality that is incredibly difficult to explain.

Yet, I am still here. I am still fighting. I still believe there is more life ahead of me.

That is why I am asking for your help.

I am raising funds to support my kidney dialysis treatments and related medical expenses. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a real difference. Your donation can help me receive another dialysis session, purchase essential medications, undergo necessary medical tests, and meet other expenses connected to my treatment.

If you are unable to make a financial donation, please don't feel that you have nothing to offer. Sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, colleagues, church, community, and social-media network can also help me reach someone who may be able to contribute.

I know that everyone is facing their own challenges, and I do not take anyone's kindness for granted. Even ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, or whatever you can genuinely afford can become part of something much bigger when many people come together.

I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for a chance to keep fighting.

I want to continue living, serving, working, loving, dreaming, and being present for the people whose lives are connected to mine.

If you choose to support me, please know that your kindness will mean far more than money. You will be helping me access a treatment that I urgently need and giving me one more reason to keep believing in tomorrow.

Please stand with me on this journey.

Donate if you can.

Share if you can.

Pray for me if that is what you can offer.

Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to receiving the treatment I need.

Thank you for believing that my life is worth fighting for.