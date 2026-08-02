Help Me Stay Afloat During a Payroll Delay

Hi everyone,

I never imagined I’d be in a position where I’d need to ask for help, but after a lot of prayer, I’ve decided to set my pride aside and trust that God can work through the kindness of others.

I’m a nursing student working as a caregiver while putting myself through school. Recently, I experienced an unexpected payroll issue that resulted in me receiving only a portion of the paycheck I had earned. I’m actively working with my employer to resolve it, but in the meantime, I’m left trying to cover expenses with far less income than I was expecting.

Unfortunately, this couldn’t have happened at a worse time. My rent is due, my bank account went into the negative, and I’m now struggling to keep up with basic living expenses while I wait for the missing wages to be processed. On top of that, my dog was recently injured, and the unexpected veterinary expenses added even more financial pressure.

Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me. I’ve always tried to work hard and handle things on my own, but right now I simply need a little help getting through this setback until the payroll issue is resolved.

If you’re able to donate, every dollar will go toward essential expenses like:

Rent Catching up on bills Caring for my dog Everyday necessities while I wait for my missing wages

If you’re not in a position to give, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, or even sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and generosity mean more than I can express, and I look forward to paying this kindness forward when I’m back on my feet.

God bless.