Help Me Start Work and Cover School Fees

I'm a student at Unity University, and the school fees are higher than I can afford. I need to start working to support myself and cover my education costs, but I don't have the money to get started right now.





I'm planning to start a business involving ride and car rental services. To make this happen, I need funds to begin, both to cover my school fees and to get my business off the ground.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward my education and build my future. Thank you for standing with me.