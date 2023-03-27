Help Me Start University After Losing My Parents

My name is Josiah. A few days ago, I lost my parents. Around the same time, I received my admission to a federal university, something I'd applied for and hoped for.





I'm grateful for the admission, but I'm facing this new chapter without the support my parents would have provided. I've reached out to my relatives, but they're from a poor background like me, and they've been honest that they may not be able to help even if they want to.





I'm asking for help to support myself as I begin university, however little it might be. A friend told me I could find support here, and I'm trusting that. Your prayers and support would mean so much to me as I move forward.





Thank you for standing with me.