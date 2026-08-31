Help Me Start Over: Struggling Financially After a

Segítség elkezdeni egy visszaélő kapcsolat után

Nem könnyű segítséget kérni, de elértem egy olyan pontot az életemben, ahol már nem tudok mindent egyedül kezelni.

Miután elhagytam egy bántalmazó kapcsolatot, próbálom újra építeni az életemet a földön. A tapasztalatok mélyen érintettek engem, érzelmileg és anyagilag egyaránt. Az idő múlásával olyan adósságokat halmoztam fel, amelyeket küszködöm, beleértve az adótartozást és a ki nem fizetett egészségbiztosítási járulékokat is.

I am also having a very difficult time finding stable employment and securing a regular income. At the same time, I need to move into a safe apartment and cover the costs of starting over and maintaining a basic standard of living.

Emotionally, I am in a very difficult place. The things I have been through have left me feeling overwhelmed and exhausted, and I know that I need professional psychological support to begin healing. Unfortunately, I currently cannot afford to see a psychologist.

That is why I am reaching out and asking for your help.

Any donation, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference in helping me get back on my feet. The funds will go toward securing safe housing, paying health insurance and outstanding debts, covering essential living expenses, and getting the psychological support I desperately need.

I am not asking for an easy way out. I am asking for a chance to start over, become financially independent, heal from what I have been through, and build a safe and stable future.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would also mean so much to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supports me, shares my story, or simply takes the time to read it. ❤️