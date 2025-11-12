Help Me Start Over

Hi everyone,

My name is Hanaa and I’m writing this because I’m going through a really difficult time and I could use some help.

For the past few years, I’ve been struggling financially. I have debts that I’ve been trying to pay back, but it has become harder and harder for me to manage everything.

I’m also getting ready for a big change in my life and I’m trying to start over. There are some things I need to pay for with the move, and at the same time I still have my debts to deal with. Honestly, it’s been a lot to handle.

I don’t usually ask people for help, and it’s not easy for me to do this. But right now, I feel like I need a little help to get through this period and have a chance to move forward.

Anything you can give, even a small amount, would really help me. And if you can’t donate, that’s completely okay. Sharing this fundraiser with someone else would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I really appreciate it, more than I can say.

I’m just hoping to get through this difficult period and have a chance to start again.

Thank you ❤️

Hanaa