Help Me Start Over in a New State

I'm 36 and I've been homeless for too long. I'm ready to leave and start fresh in another state, and I need help to make it happen.





With your support, I can cover the costs of getting there and getting settled: a car to drive, a rental deposit and first month's rent, gas for the trip, and basics like clothes and food as I transition.





I'm ready to work and build a real life. Your help would mean everything to me as I take this step.