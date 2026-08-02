Help Me Leave My Liberal Family

A few month's ago I watched something that completely changed how I see the world. It shifted my perspective on politics and what I believe. I was forced to keep these thoughts questions and opinions online. eventually i couldnt take it anymore, hiding who I am. When I shared these new views with my family, things got really difficult, they didn't accept it. My roommate asked me to move out, and now I'm without a place to live. My church looks at me different, I feel like I have lost everything and I really need this to be worth it.





I'm raising money to help me get back on my feet and find housing so I can move forward. I need support and new community to coverme and the costs of starting over and building a life where I can be myself without hiding who I am.





Your help would mean so much to me right now. Thank you for standing with me.