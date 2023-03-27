Help Me Start College

I'm heading to college on Tuesday, and I'm asking for help with my first tuition payment, which is already past due.





My mom recently had surgery on her Achilles and is unable to work right now. I want to help support her while I'm getting started with school, but I'm stretched thin trying to cover my first payment on my own.





Your support would mean so much to me as I begin this next chapter and help my mom through this time. Thank you for standing with us.