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Help Me Start Again

Goal₱150,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created bySerene Christyear De Vera

Help Me Start Again

Help Me Start Again


I never imagined I would be writing something like this.

Over the past few months, I've dealt with difficult circumstances that affected both my health and my family's financial stability. Our family business, which had been an important source of income for us, was eventually lost. I found myself carrying more responsibility while also trying to manage my own personal expenses and debts.

I have continued working and doing my best to keep moving forward, but some of the debt I accumulated during this period has become difficult for me to clear on my own.

I'm raising funds to help settle these outstanding obligations and give myself the chance to finally breathe a little easier. My goal isn't to change my lifestyle or ask for anything extravagant. I simply want to get out from under the financial burden I've been carrying and have the opportunity to start again with a clean slate.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, would bring me one step closer to that goal. Your support would help ease the pressure I'm currently carrying and allow me to focus on working, rebuilding, and becoming financially stable again.

As difficult as it is for me to ask for help, I'm choosing to believe that sometimes starting over means having the courage to admit that you can't do everything alone.

If you've found your way to this page, thank you for taking the time to read my story. And if you're able to help, please know that your kindness would mean more to me than I could properly put into words.


Thank you for giving me the chance to start again.

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