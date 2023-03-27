Help Me Start a Small Business and Build a Stable

I am raising 600,000 Ethiopian Birr to start a small business and create a more stable source of income for my future. I am determined to work hard and become financially independent, but I currently do not have enough capital to take this important step.

The money raised will be used to purchase the basic materials and equipment needed to start the business, cover initial operating expenses, and help me establish a sustainable source of income. This support would give me an opportunity to work, grow, and build a better and more secure future.

Every contribution, whether large or small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story, support my goal, and help me take this important step toward a more stable future.