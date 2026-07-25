Help Me Start a Food Business and Build a Better F

Help a Refugee Start a Food Business and Build a Better Future

My Story

Hello,

My name is Muhoozi John, and I am a refugee living in Kyegegwa, Uganda. Like many refugees, I face daily challenges because job opportunities are limited and it is difficult to earn a stable income.

Despite these difficulties, I believe that hard work and determination can create a better future. My dream is to start a small food trading business that will allow me to become self-reliant and support my family.

Why I Need Your Help

I am seeking to raise $4,500 to start this business. The money will help me purchase food products such as rice, beans, maize flour, sugar, cooking oil, and other essential goods that people need every day.

I also need funds for:

Buying the first stock of products.

Renting or preparing a small shop.

Transportation and storage of goods.

Basic business equipment and operating costs.

My Goal

This business will provide me with a sustainable source of income and reduce my dependence on humanitarian assistance. In the future, I hope to expand the business and create opportunities for other people in my community.

How You Can Help

Any contribution, whether large or small, will make a real difference in my life. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends and family would also help me reach more people.

Your kindness and generosity can help turn my dream into reality.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey.

With gratitude,

Muhoozi John

Kyegegwa, Uganda

Suggested Campaign Goal: USD 4,500

Recommended Campaign Cover Title:

“Help Me Start a Small Food Business and Become Self-Reliant”