Help Me Start a Christian App Studio





Hi everyone, I wanted to share a little bit of my story and why I am taking this step.





For the past two years, I have been praying about what the Lord would have me do with my work and the skills He has given me.





I currently work in the social media industry, but over these past two years, the Lord has been teaching me to self-check not only what I do, but why I do it. I have become increasingly uncomfortable with marketing practices that rely on manipulation, pressure, or psychological tricks to influence people. I want my work to be something I can do with a clear conscience before God.





Since 2024, I have repeatedly found myself drawn toward creating something that could be useful for Christians, and that desire has remained with me.





I naturally enjoy looking at problems and thinking about ways to create practical solutions. Because of that, I want to create Christian apps that can serve as support tools in our walk with the Lord Jesus, tools that can encourage prayer, reflection, Scripture reading, and a more intentional Christian life in the midst of a world filled with apps competing for our attention.





The Vision:

My current goal is to start a small Christian app studio. I don't want to build something huge overnight. I want to start with one application and grow from there.





The first application will focus on providing practical tools that can support Christians in their walk with the Lord.





Eventually, I hope to create kingdom-centered apps that can also be used for evangelistic purposes and be freely available to people who need them... because the Gospel itself is free.





There are already countless apps competing for our attention every day. I would love to create something different: tools that help people step away from distraction and turn their attention toward Scripture, prayer, reflection, and ultimately toward Jesus.





Why I am asking for support:

Starting the app studio requires some initial resources for development, developer accounts, software and services, business setup and its legal and administrative requirements, as well as building and testing the first application.





I am raising $1,300 as the initial startup fund for the studio. This will help me lay the foundation for the studio, obtain the necessary tools and accounts, dedicate time toward upskilling, and begin developing and launching the first application.





I know that receiving financial support also means being entrusted with something.





If you choose to support this goal, I want to steward that support carefully and use it for the purpose for which it was given. My desire is not simply to build an app, but to use the opportunity I've been given to create something that can genuinely serve God's people and, eventually, reach people who may not yet know Him.





If you feel led to support this, whether by giving financially, praying for this project, or sharing this fundraiser, I would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of building this from the ground up. ❤️