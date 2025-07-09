Help Me Smile Again

Hi, my name is Misty, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

For years, I've struggled with severe dental problems. What started as a few bad teeth has turned into a daily battle with pain, infections, difficulty eating, and something that's much harder to talk about—losing my confidence.

I also live with severe dental anxiety. It's not just being nervous about going to the dentist. The fear has become overwhelming, and over the years it has made getting the care I needed feel almost impossible. As my dental health declined, my anxiety grew even stronger, creating a cycle that has been incredibly difficult to break.

I find myself covering my mouth when I laugh, avoiding smiling in photos, and feeling embarrassed during conversations. I miss being able to smile without thinking about what others might see.

I'm a stay-at-home mom caring for my family, including my son with severe cerebral palsy, whose needs have always come before my own. Like so many families, our finances are limited, and after paying for everyday necessities and medical expenses, there simply isn't a way for me to afford the extensive dental treatment I need.

Over the past several months, I've reached out to dental offices, implant centers, charitable organizations, and even content creators, hoping someone might be willing to help. I'm determined not to give up, but I know I can't do this alone.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward restoring my smile and helping me receive the dental treatment I've needed for so long. If you're not able to donate, sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.

This journey is about so much more than my teeth. It's about living without constant pain, overcoming years of fear, rebuilding my confidence, and finally being able to smile again without hiding.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you donate, share, or simply keep me in your thoughts and prayers, your kindness means more than I can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Misty