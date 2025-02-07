Help Me See My Jim Dad Before Passing

My Jim Dad has had a number of strokes, has been in the hospital, and instead of getting better, his health is declining. He is considered total needs right now. I do not know how long my Jim Dad may live (it could be a short time or longer). God, in Jesus, can certainly do a miracle to heal my Jim Dad, but from a human perspective his body appears to be declining. I am currently not in the position financially to go and see him in person. While I am praying that God, in Jesus, be his provider and protector during this time, and that he have a saving relationship with God, in Jesus, I would like to at least attempt to try to see him again (we are in two different states).
I do not normally share very personal items, but some of you have been praying for my Jim Dad for quite a while, and I have decided to share this so you can see who you have been praying for. Here is a clipped video
.
The goal amount would provide transportation and housing during the visit, but also since I am pretty much paycheck-to-paycheck and am self-employed, it would cover the time of missed work to help me meet financial obligations.
If you would like to contribute that would be very helpful. If you are not able to, for whatever reason, that is more than ok too. Please do not feel any pressure. Prayer for my Jim Dad would be very appreciated as well (some suggested topics: salvation and a personal relationship with Jesus in his heart, if he does not have it already, and that God, in Jesus, would continue to be his provider and protector during this very difficult time).
* Note: If the campaign closes before being able to meet the goal of sending me, then I will hold the funds toward funeral costs (unless there are other funds available to cover these). If the goal of sending me is not able to happen, and the funeral costs appear to be covered, then I would ask GiveSendGo to initiate a refund
(minus any platform fees, 1% donation to GiveSendGo, or any refund fees). If for some reason there are funds that are not able to be refunded, they will be donated to Pacific Garden Mission (1458 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607).