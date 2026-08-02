HELP ME SECURE A SAFE PLACE TO STAY

I’m reaching out with humility to ask for help during a very difficult period in my life.

I have been struggling to pay my rent, and because I have fallen behind on my rent bills, I have sometimes had to spend nights on the street. It is a situation I never imagined I would find myself in, but right now, I urgently need a safe and stable place to stay.

I am trying to raise $800, which will cover two months of rent and give me the stability I need to get back on my feet.

Any amount can make a difference. Whether it is $5, $10, $20, or more, your support will bring me closer to having a safe roof over my head.

If you are unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me.

I will be transparent about the funds received and how they are used.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read, contribute, or share. May your kindness return to you in ways you never expect.

Fundraising Goal: $800

Purpose: Two months’ rent



