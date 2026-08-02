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Help Me Secure a Home and Keep My kids in School

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byIfechi B Oladele

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ifechi B Oladele

Help Me Secure a Home and Keep My kids in School

Help Me Find a Safer Home and Give My Children a Chance at a Better Future


I am a single mother of two children, Adley and Zikora, and today I am humbly asking for help.


When I was 33 weeks pregnant with my second child, I was abandoned by my children's father. I was heavily pregnant and already caring for my first child, and from that point, I had to face the responsibility of raising my children largely on my own.


I have done everything I can to provide for them. I have worked, sacrificed, and kept going even when things became extremely difficult. I have always tried to make sure my children have what they need, but the burden has become much harder to carry alone.


Today, I am asking for help because our current living situation is no longer safe for my children.


The place where we currently stay has had incidents involving snakes and scorpions, and as a mother, it is frightening to know that my children are living in an environment where they could be exposed to these dangers. I desperately want to move us into safer accommodation where my children can sleep without me constantly worrying about their safety.


At the same time, my first child, Adley, has completed primary education, and my second child, Zikora, is ready to begin school. I want to give both of them the opportunity to continue their education and have a better future.


I am trying to raise ₦1,000,000 to help us:


₦800,000 — Safer accommodation and house rent

₦200,000 — School fees for my children


Asking for help is not easy for me. I have spent years trying to handle everything myself because I want to be strong for my children. But I have reached a point where I have to admit that I cannot do everything alone.


I am not asking for a luxury. I am asking for a safe place for my children to live and the opportunity for them to continue their education.


If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will bring us closer to our goal. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your encouragement, and for helping me give my children a safer home and a chance to continue their education.


With gratitude,

A mother doing everything she can for her children.

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