Help Me Save My Storage Unit

My name is Felicia L Williams. In December 2024, I was in an accident that caused a spinal injury. I lost my home, and I'm struggling to support myself the way I used to. Everything I have left is stored in a storage unit, and I need $268 to pay my bill before the 7th of the month. If I can't pay by then, a $40 late fee will be added on top.





It's taken a lot of courage for me to reach out and ask for help. I'm swallowing my pride because I don't want to lose what little I have left. Your support would mean so much to me right now.