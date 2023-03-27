Help Me Save My Smile

Hi everyone, I’m Julia.





It took a lot of courage for me to open this page and write these words. For years, I’ve been fighting a quiet, painful battle that very few people know about. I suffer from quite severe periodontitis—an advanced gum disease that slowly and silently destroys the bone in the jaw. Because of this, I am now very close to losing several of my teeth, and eating or smiling has become a daily struggle.





Today, I am putting my fears aside to ask for your help. I started this fundraiser on 4fund.com because I need complex dental treatments and implants to finally stop this disease and get my life back.









Why this is about health, not just a smile?

For a long time, I hid my pain. I felt ashamed. People often think dental issues are just about looks, but the reality is much harsher.

Eating a normal meal it is sometimes very difficult and painful. I cannot chew properly and always need to be careful how I bite, all these affects my digestion and my whole body. It is frustrating to constantly worry about how I speak, and explain why I have gaps in my lower jaw to people I work with and don't know my situation. Confidence fades away little more each day.

I tried to manage this on my own for as long as I could. But I’ve reached a point where simple fillings and pills cannot save me anymore. The damage to my bone is deep, and I need specialized, urgent care.









My medical roadmap

I have found amazing doctors who have created a clear plan to help me heal. It will be a multi-step journey, and every dollar raised here will go directly to these medical costs:





Stopping the disease: Deep, specialized cleaning to save the natural teeth I still have left. Rebuilding the bone: Bone grafting to repair my jaw so it can actually support new teeth. Dental implants: Placing permanent implants so I can chew normally, speak clearly, and live without constant pain. Aftercare: The critical check-ups and maintenance to ensure my mouth heals safely.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you!

Asking for financial help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But I am doing it with total honesty and immense gratitude for everyone who stops to read this.

If you can donate, even a tiny amount, you are helping me get closer to a pain-free life. If you cannot donate, just sharing my link with your friends means the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, your empathy, and for standing by me in this journey. It means more than words can say.