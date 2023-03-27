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Help Me Save My Late Father’s Business From Closur

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Help Me Save My Late Father’s Business From Closur

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bykings Anderson

Help Me Save My Late Father’s Business From Closur

Help Me Save My Late Father’s Business From Closure


My name is Kings Anderson amadi, and I am asking for help to save the only major family business my late father left behind.


My father passed away last year, leaving behind a business that he built from the ground up for our family. Before his passing, he took a bank loan of over ₦15,000,000 to develop and establish the business. He had already repaid a significant portion of the loan, but unfortunately, about ₦10,000,000 remains outstanding.


Since my father’s death, things have been extremely difficult for our family. I have been doing everything I can to keep the business running and prevent everything he worked so hard to build from being lost.


The bank was expected to take steps to recover the property/business last month because of the outstanding debt. I pleaded for more time, and we were given only a two-month grace period to find a solution.


That deadline is now hanging over us.


This business is more than just a bar or a source of income to me. It is part of my father’s legacy and one of the very few significant assets our family has left. Losing it would mean losing years of his hard work and would leave my family with very little to fall back on.


I am therefore reaching out to friends, family, strangers, and anyone who believes in helping someone preserve what their parent worked so hard to build.


What I am raising funds for


My goal is to raise ₦10,000,000 toward settling the outstanding bank obligation and securing the business for my family.


Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to protecting this business and giving us the opportunity to rebuild our lives after losing my father.


If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share could reach someone who is able to help us.


I know asking for help is not easy, but losing my father and then facing the possibility of losing the business he spent years building has been incredibly difficult.


I am simply asking for an opportunity to protect his legacy and keep something alive that he worked so hard to create.


Thank you sincerely to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, share, pray for us, or simply encourage us.


Every contribution matters. Every share matters. And every act of kindness brings us one step closer to saving what my father left for our family.

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