Help Me Save My Home and Vehicle

My name is Jonathan Garcia. I'm the CEO of Fund Wise LLC, and I'm facing possible foreclosure on my home and possible repossession of my vehicle.





I put approximately $500,000 of my own capital at risk and helped raise another $750,000 to overcome unexpected obstacles involving a business transaction tied to a contemplated $17.25M investment into Fund Wise. I chose to fight and put my own money on the line first. The transaction reached an important recording milestone on August 17, and I am no longer seeking money for that transaction. I exhausted my resources getting it there.





I now need emergency help to protect my home and transportation while the anticipated funding process continues.





My dream is to grow Fund Wise, create jobs and opportunities in Tucson, and someday help others on a much greater scale.

If God puts it on your heart to donate, pray, or share my story, thank you. Every act of kindness matters.