Help me Save My Farm

Please this post comes from a hard working father who due to a large series of events is trying to save his my family Farm. This Money would be used to Pay off Debt the has been accrued over the last few years since Hurricane Helene. Has a husband and a father I made some poor decisions though they seem necessary at the time to keep us afloat. Who knows maybe if I hadn't made these decisions things would have been worse. I know in todays world and todays economy its hard to share a little to help others in bad financial situations and I appreciate your consideration. I don't really know how to ask for help like this i've never had to do it. I guess as many details as possible is best. I have a full time job and am the sole provider for my Family. We were doing ok finically until Helene hit. we had a good bit of damage 37 trees down, 1100 foot of fencing destroyed, roof destroyed. We had the appraiser out got our insurance check and started work. come to find out the check barely covered the roof. Shortly after My Wifes car had engine trouble. then my daughter moved back in after getting out of the military(Pregnant)!!! so I started an addition for her and the baby. There were numerus other smaller things dental emergency, ER visit (this was mine Circular saw incedent while building grandsons room). Some where along the way we ran out of savings and trying to complete the task and be a "Good Man" I started borrowing to get these things handled and now I'm over my head.