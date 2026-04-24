Help Me Save My Family’s Home

Hi everyone,

I’m the oldest child in my family. My parents have not been able to work for quite some time, so I have been trying my best to take care of my parents and my younger siblings.

My dad can’t work because he has diabetes and his health has not gotten better. My mom also doesn’t have a stable job. Because of this, most of the responsibility for my family has fallen on me.

For a long time, our family has been dealing with debts that we really need to pay. Right now, we are scared that if we can’t pay them, our small family home could be taken away.

This house is the only home my family has. It may be a small house, but it means everything to us. It is where my parents and my siblings live, and I really want to do everything I can to keep it.

That is why I’m asking for help.

I’m trying to raise enough money to pay our family debts and protect our home. I know asking strangers for help is not easy, and I honestly never thought I would have to do this. But right now, I don’t know what else I can do.

Any amount would really help us, even if it is just a small donation. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with other people would also mean a lot to me.

I will do my best to be honest and transparent about where the money goes. If needed, I’m also willing to provide proof of our situation.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. I really appreciate any help, support, or even just a prayer for my family.

Thank you. ❤️