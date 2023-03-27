Help Me Save Lives:PAYING HOSPITAL BILLS

My name is Uzoma Emmanuel, and I have a burden on my heart that I can't ignore.

Every day in hospitals, I see the same painful scene: mothers holding sick children they can't afford to treat, accident victims turned away, elderly people discharged too early - not because there is no cure, but because there is no money. I don't want to just watch anymore. I want to act. I am raising N[insert amount] to create a small medical relief fund to pay hospital bills for indigent patients - people who are genuinely unable to pay for themselves.





What your donation will do:

N10,000 can cover emergency drugs and lab tests for one patient N25,000 can pay for a child's malaria/typhoid treatment in full N50,000 can cover a mother's delivery bill and keep her from being detained in the hospital N100,000 can help fund a life-saving surgery for someone with no hope

100% of funds raised will go directly to verified hospital bills. I will share receipts, photos (with permission), and updates so you see exactly whose life you touched.

Imagine being the reason a stranger walks out of the hospital alive. Imagine a mother crying - not from grief, but from gratitude because you cared.

Please donate what you can, and share this with others. Together, we can turn compassion into healing.