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Help Me Save Lives:PAYING HOSPITAL BILLS

Goal₦50,000,000 NGN

Fundraiser created byUzoma Emmanuel

Help Me Save Lives:PAYING HOSPITAL BILLS

My name is Uzoma Emmanuel, and I have a burden on my heart that I can't ignore.

Every day in hospitals, I see the same painful scene: mothers holding sick children they can't afford to treat, accident victims turned away, elderly people discharged too early - not because there is no cure, but because there is no money. I don't want to just watch anymore. I want to act. I am raising N[insert amount] to create a small medical relief fund to pay hospital bills for indigent patients - people who are genuinely unable to pay for themselves.


What your donation will do:

  1. N10,000 can cover emergency drugs and lab tests for one patient
  2. N25,000 can pay for a child's malaria/typhoid treatment in full
  3. N50,000 can cover a mother's delivery bill and keep her from being detained in the hospital
  4. N100,000 can help fund a life-saving surgery for someone with no hope

100% of funds raised will go directly to verified hospital bills. I will share receipts, photos (with permission), and updates so you see exactly whose life you touched.

Imagine being the reason a stranger walks out of the hospital alive. Imagine a mother crying - not from grief, but from gratitude because you cared.

Please donate what you can, and share this with others. Together, we can turn compassion into healing.

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