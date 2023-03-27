Help Me Save for a Car to Get to School

My family is in an unfortunate space right now and we don't own a car. I'm 16 and I work almost every day, but I spend almost 40% of what I make each day just on rides to and from school, not even counting rides home. It's hard to get ahead when so much of what I earn goes straight to transportation.





I'm raising money to save for a car so I can get to school and work without spending most of my paycheck on rides. A car would make such a difference for me and my family. I would really appreciate your support. Thank you.