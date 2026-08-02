Help Me Return Home to My Family

My name is Mohamed, and I'm living in Saudi Arabia. For more than two years, I've been unable to return home to see my family because of my financial situation. During this time, my debts have grown to around 10,000 SAR, and I can no longer afford to repay them or cover the cost of returning home.





This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life. Being away from my family for so long has been emotionally painful, and every day I hope for a chance to see them again.





I'm asking for your support to help me pay off my debts and make it possible for me to return home. Your contribution, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and bring me closer to my family.





If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean a great deal. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.