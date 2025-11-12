Help Me Return Home to My Family





Help Me Pay My Debts and Return to My Family

My name is Mohamed, and I am currently living in Saudi Arabia.

For more than two years, I have been unable to return home to see my family because of my financial situation. During this time, my debts have grown to around 10,000 SAR, and I can no longer afford to repay them or even cover the cost of returning home.

This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life. Being away from my family for so long has been emotionally painful, and every day I hope for a chance to see them again and start rebuilding my life.

I am asking for your support to help me pay off my debts and make it possible for me to return home. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to my family and a fresh start.

If you cannot donate, sharing my campaign would mean so much to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.



























