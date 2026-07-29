Help me Return back to school

Hello family and friends,

My name is BriAshia Pankey , and l am a rising sophomore at Albany State University majoring in Health Science with a 3.3 GPA. My goal is to pursue a career in Dental Hygiene , and I am working hard to make that dream a reality.

Unfortunately, I am currently facing financial hardship as I prepare for the Fall 2026 semester. In order to return to school and attend classes, I must have my student account paid in full by August 17th.

I am currently working full-time as a caregiver while also doing hair on the side to earn as much as I can toward my tuition and expenses. Even with these efforts, I still need additional support.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me and help me continue my education.



