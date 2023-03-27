Help Me Restore Phone Service and Rebuild

i am currently having a difficult time maintaining a normal life becasue of financial and credit problems. I don't have any particular skills, and things have been very difficult financially, but I don't want to continue living like this.

First.I want to resolve my phone service issue and continue working so that I can start rebuilding my life. I would truly appreciate any help,even if it is small.

If l receive any support,l will use it for the things l genuinely need to

get my life back on track.l desperately need an opportunity to start over.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.